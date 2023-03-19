I Was Once A Cleaner, And This Is My Step-By-Step Spring Cleaning Guide

First of all, make some time to clear any rubbish and empties away into some bin bags

If you're anything like me, then before you can get started scrubbing and wiping down your surfaces, you'll need to clear any rubbish that's built up since your last deep-clean (looking at you, empty shampoo bottles). I swear by this bloody massive roll of fifty sustainably-sourced bin bags! When I was a cleaner, none of our bin liner rolls had fewer than 50 bags – this pack of extra-thick ones is the best I've found since.