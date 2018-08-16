Jose Luis Magaua / Reuters Aretha Franklin (1942 - 2018)

Legendary American songwriter Carole King, who penned Aretha’s classic 1967 hit ‘(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman’ was one of the first to pay tribute. She tweeted: “What a life. What a legacy! So much love, respect and gratitude.”

R.I.P. @ArethaFranklin https://t.co/400K1U5IHI — Carole King (@Carole_King) August 16, 2018

Other stars including Elton John, Ricky Martin and Liam Gallagher also took to social media to remember the star...

I’m sitting in prayer for the wonderful golden spirit Aretha Franklin. — Ms. Ross (@DianaRoss) August 16, 2018

Let’s all take a moment to give thanks for the beautiful life of Aretha Franklin, the Queen of our souls, who inspired us all for many many years. She will be missed but the memory of her greatness as a musician and a fine human being will live with us forever. Love Paul pic.twitter.com/jW4Gpwfdts — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) August 16, 2018

Salute to the Queen. The greatest vocalist I've ever known. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 #Aretha — John Legend (@johnlegend) August 16, 2018

This photo was taken in 2012 when Aretha & I performed at a tribute celebration for our friend Marvin Hamlisch. It’s difficult to conceive of a world without her. Not only was she a uniquely brilliant singer,but her commitment to civil rights made an indelible impact on the world pic.twitter.com/Px9zVB90MM — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) August 16, 2018

Dearest Aretha, thank you for giving us all your gift, thank you for being the queen of soul and forever in our memories. What a legacy! Rather than commiserate your death I will be celebrating your life for the next few weeks. Love you forever xxx pic.twitter.com/FxuMHsLmgF — Paloma Faith (@Palomafaith) August 16, 2018

I reckon there’s a mighty old sing song going on in heaven ! Farewell @ArethaFranklin you leave this Earth unrivalled #queenofsoul — Gary Barlow (@GaryBarlow) August 16, 2018

God bless Aretha Franklin the queen of soul and peace and love to her family 😎✌️🌟💖🎵🎶☮️ — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) August 16, 2018

Mourning the loss today of @ArethaFranklin who shared her spirit and talent with the world. She deserves not only our RESPECT but also our lasting gratitude for opening our eyes, ears and hearts. Rest in eternal peace, my friend. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 16, 2018

RIP Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul.



...Forever, and ever, you'll stay in my heart...



Thanks for all your wonderful music.https://t.co/HGJ5ZzaJzu — Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderas) August 16, 2018

The @AmericanIdol fam had the great privilege of working with the iconic Aretha Franklin for a special ep in Detroit. The world will miss her as she’s left an indelible mark on our culture. Her artistry & music will move & inspire us forever. Rest in peace to the Queen of Soul. pic.twitter.com/3LaOL6wvkn — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) August 16, 2018

It was a double thrill for me to perform on the stage of the Metropolitan Opera on my 85th birthday and have the Queen of Soul (and heart) Aretha Franklin singing with me....she will be missed by the world. pic.twitter.com/74VM9IYejI — Tony Bennett (@itstonybennett) August 16, 2018

Aretha, you lifted our hearts with your incomparable gifts, RIP, your party will never be over. pic.twitter.com/Zi2xTAVyBw — Tom Jones (@RealSirTomJones) August 16, 2018

Deeply sad this morning. Aretha Franklin has left us and her blessed family. She Lifted up the best angels of our nature. May her legacy of truth, love, hope, and joy live on in all of us. — Goldie Hawn (@goldiehawn) August 16, 2018

So sad. Aretha Franklin, the queen of soul has passed away. Our prayers and condolences to family, friends and fans. — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) August 16, 2018

Today we have lost one of the greatest. She will always be remembered and admired. Aretha Franklin, rest in peace. We love you. — Ricky Martin (@ricky_martin) August 16, 2018

Goodbye Ms. Aretha. You were my idol. The greatest singer of all time. Every note you sang was pure and authentic and pierced our hearts with joy and pain and life. — Idina Menzel (@idinamenzel) August 16, 2018

RIP Aretha Franklin what a voice x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 16, 2018

this is truly a sad day. rest peacefully queen. icon. my sincere condolences to her family. #ArethaFranklin — KELENDRIA ROWLAND (@KELLYROWLAND) August 16, 2018

We all mourn the passing of a QUEEN #arethafranklin that blessed the world and us personally for a shining example of grace, class, beauty and strength, and sheer talent. Debbie Sledge pic.twitter.com/BIrbAhIka0 — Sister Sledge (@SisterSledge_) August 16, 2018

May she rest among the stars. https://t.co/y4luLyQizI — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 16, 2018

What an inspiring and legendary woman the world has lost today. Aretha Franklin, may you Rest In Peace and sing with angels. There will never be another “Queen of Soul”. — Michelle Rodriguez (@michrod) August 16, 2018

We lost a giant. #ArethaFranklin — Jeff Daniels (@Jeff_Daniels) August 16, 2018

RIP Aretha Franklin, a true great. Thank you for your music x — James Arthur 🦉 (@JamesArthur23) August 16, 2018

RIP Aretha. There was none better, was listening to your music today, won’t stop listening. 🙏. #RIPAretha pic.twitter.com/qdlJ97A2Xw — Ryan Tedder (@RyanTedder) August 16, 2018

My heart is heavy. When a baby is born, it cries while the world rejoices. #ArethaFranklin lived her life such that in her passing the world cries and Heaven rejoices. She is flying high with Him and no doubt singing Good News of Great Joy. Rest easy, … https://t.co/0mabygX1zg pic.twitter.com/AqvMKApo1I — Montel Williams (@Montel_Williams) August 16, 2018

The Queen is dead, but her immortal voice lives on. #Aretha https://t.co/AcmPpvc7De — Billy Bragg (@billybragg) August 16, 2018

The news we were all dreading. The Queen is dead. 💔 https://t.co/L3iguc8x6G — Alan Carr (@AlanCarr) August 16, 2018

Aretha Franklin there is nobody and there will never be anybody like you, you have inspired me and so many others.. we were blessed to have been privileged enough to have enjoyed your talent, rest in peace you one and only Queen of soul 😔❤️ — Rebecca Ferguson (@RebeccaFMusic) August 16, 2018

“We all require and want respect, man or woman, black or white. It’s our basic human right.” -Aretha Franklin #RIPArethaFranklin 👑 pic.twitter.com/lTuvVRJO72 — BeBe Zahara Benet (@BeBeZaharaBenet) August 16, 2018

Hard not cry as a million prayers go up for this beautiful soul.#Aretha #ArethaFranklin pic.twitter.com/GhEYy3H1il — Roy Orbison Jr (@Royorbisonjr) August 16, 2018

Aretha’s career spanned over 60 years and made her an icon of American music. During this time, she earned 18 Grammys and became the first ever woman to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. She was last seen performing in August 2017 at Elton John’s AIDS Foundation Party, where Showbiz 411 claimed she was “fighting exhaustion and dehydration”. The same year, she was also forced to deny a death hoax, after fake news of her death spread online. Aretha leaves behind four children. She gave birth to the eldest, Clarence, when she was just 12-years-old.