Beyoncé Dedicates Concert To Aretha Franklin Following Reports She's 'Gravely Ill'

Beyoncé and Jay-Z dedicated their most recent show to Aretha Franklin on Monday night, following reports the soul legend is “gravely ill”.

On Sunday night, veteran reporter Roger Friedman claimed in his column that Aretha’s family was asking her fans for prayers, while they remain at her bedside at a hospital in Detroit.

At the latest stop on their ‘On The Run II’ tour in Detroit, Beyoncé took a moment at the beginning of the show to dedicate the concert to Aretha.