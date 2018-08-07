Beyoncé Reveals Impact Of Discovering She Is Descended From A Slave Owner

The US superstar has been given editorial control of the publication’s all-important September issue and alongside a new photoshoot, she detailed various pivotal moments in her life and career.

Beyonc é has revealed that she recently discovered she is descended from a slave owner, discussing the impact the news has had on her in Vogue magazine.

Tyler Mitchell for US Vogue Beyoncé on the cover of Vogue

Addressing her ancestry, she said: “I researched my ancestry recently and learned that I come from a slave owner who fell in love with and married a slave. I had to process that revelation over time.

“I questioned what it meant and tried to put it into perspective. I now believe it’s why God blessed me with my twins.

“Male and female energy was able to coexist and grow in my blood for the first time.

“I pray that I am able to break the generational curses in my family and that my children will have less complicated lives.”

Beyoncé also talked candidly about motherhood, stating that she put pressure on herself to lose weight after having her first daughter, Blue Ivy, in 2012.

The star and her husband, Jay-Z, later welcomed twins in 2017 and the ‘Formation’ singer explained that she decided to do things differently that time around.

“To this day my arms, shoulders, breasts, and thighs are fuller,” she told Vogue. “I have a little mommy pouch, and I’m in no rush to get rid of it. I think it’s real.”

Read Beyoncé’s full September issue interview in Vogue US.