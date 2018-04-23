Beyoncé And Solange Give A Masterclass In How To Downplay An On-Stage Fall

Beyoncé’s has got everyone talking about her Coachella set again - although this time, for a very different reason. After staging a surprise Destiny’s Child reunion last Saturday (14 April), her second appearance at the US festival saw things go slightly off track when she and sister Solange suffered an epic on-stage fail.

The pair came a cropper after Beyoncé attempted to lift up her sibling during their performance. But with this being far from Beyoncé’s first time at the rodeo when it comes to taking a tumble while performing, she knew exactly how to handle it. Rather than try and nonchalantly shake the incident off, the pair burst into fits of laughter after crashing to the floor and incorporated it into their routine. What pros.

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

It was the second weekend in a row Beyoncé had played the US festival, with Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams also returning this Sunday for another mini-reunion, performing some of their biggest hits from their girlband days. Beyoncé was originally supposed to play Coachella last year, but pulled out on doctor’s orders after fallen pregnant with her now-10-month-old twins Rumi and Sir Carter. Lady Gaga replaced her at the top of the bill and organisers immediately secured Beyoncé’s services for this year. This summer will see Beyoncé team up with her husband Jay Z to embark on another joint tour. ‘On The Run II’ will visit Cardiff, Manchester, Glasgow and London in June, before heading off around the world, finishing up in Vancouver in October. If seeing Beyoncé and Solange taking a tumble wasn’t enough, you can check out even more on-stage falls below...