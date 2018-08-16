The music world is mourning the loss of a legend, following the death of Aretha Franklin.
The singer died at her Detroit home on Thursday morning aged 76, after losing her fight to advanced pancreatic cancer.
But it is not just her incredible back-catalogue of music Aretha leaves behind.
The Queen Of Soul had a real zest for life which she loved to share with others, gifting us many wise words to live by in the process...
1.
We all require and want respect, man or woman, black or white. It’s our basic human right.
2.
The man who gets me is getting one hell of a woman.
3.
Being the Queen is not all about singing, and being a diva is not all about singing. It has much to do with your service to people. And your social contributions to your community and your civic contributions as well.
4.
You cannot define a person on just one thing. You can’t just forget all these wonderful and good things that a person has done because one thing didn’t come off the way you thought it should come off.
5.
People really don’t have to give you anything, so appreciate what people give you.
6.
Falling out of love is like losing weight. It’s a lot easier putting it on than taking it off.
7.
I'm the lady next door when I'm not on stage.
8.
Sometimes, what you’re looking for is already there.
9.
Don't say Aretha is making a comeback, because I've never been away!
10.
I'm a big woman. I need big hair.
11.
The love of my life? I'm much too young to answer that question.
12.
Now, occasionally I will still have that quarter pounder because I love fast food, but you have to keep it to a minimum.
13.
Everybody wants respect. In their own way, three-year-olds would like respect, and acknowledgment, in their terms.
14.
I will always be singing somewhere.
Photo gallery
RIP Celebs: Stars We've Lost In 2018See Gallery