ENTERTAINMENT
16/08/2018 16:31 BST

Aretha Franklin Dead: 14 Inspiring Quotes From The Queen Of Soul We'd All Do Well To Live By

'I will always be singing somewhere.'

The music world is mourning the loss of a legend, following the death of Aretha Franklin

The singer died at her Detroit home on Thursday morning aged 76, after losing her fight to advanced pancreatic cancer. 

But it is not just her incredible back-catalogue of music Aretha leaves behind. 

The Queen Of Soul had a real zest for life which she loved to share with others, gifting us many wise words to live by in the process...

1.

We all require and want respect, man or woman, black or white. It’s our basic human right.
Paul Natkin via Getty Images

2.

The man who gets me is getting one hell of a woman.
KMazur via Getty Images

3. 

Being the Queen is not all about singing, and being a diva is not all about singing. It has much to do with your service to people. And your social contributions to your community and your civic contributions as well.
KMazur via Getty Images

4. 

You cannot define a person on just one thing. You can’t just forget all these wonderful and good things that a person has done because one thing didn’t come off the way you thought it should come off.
Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images

5. 

People really don’t have to give you anything, so appreciate what people give you.
MOLLY RILEY via Getty Images

6. 

Falling out of love is like losing weight. It’s a lot easier putting it on than taking it off.
Bobby Bank via Getty Images

7. 

I'm the lady next door when I'm not on stage.
Mark Sagliocco via Getty Images

8.

Sometimes, what you’re looking for is already there.
Raymond Boyd via Getty Images

9. 

Don't say Aretha is making a comeback, because I've never been away!
Paras Griffin via Getty Images

10. 

I'm a big woman. I need big hair.
GAB Archive via Getty Images

11.

The love of my life? I'm much too young to answer that question.
Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images

12.

Now, occasionally I will still have that quarter pounder because I love fast food, but you have to keep it to a minimum.
Rick Diamond via Getty Images

13. 

Everybody wants respect. In their own way, three-year-olds would like respect, and acknowledgment, in their terms.
NBC via Getty Images

14.

I will always be singing somewhere.
Waring Abbott via Getty Images

READ MORE...

Photo gallery
RIP Celebs: Stars We've Lost In 2018
See Gallery
MORE:uktv uk celebrityaretha franklin

Conversations