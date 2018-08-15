Aretha Franklin's Family Thank Fans For Outpouring Of Support As She Remains 'Seriously Ill'

Her family has now said they appreciate the “love and support” coming from fans and artists who admire the legendary singer.

News surfaced that the 76-year-old was ‘gravely ill’ on Monday and she was surrounded by her family at her bedside in her hometown of Detroit.

Aretha Franklin ’s family have their expressed gratitude for the outpouring of love from fans across the world, as they confirmed the singer remains “seriously ill”.

Aretha’s publicist, Gwendolyn Quinn, told People magazine: “Aretha Franklin has been the Matriarch of the Franklin family since the passing of all of her siblings.

“The love she has for her family is above reproach and was evident in the warm smiles she was able to share with her nephew during his very brief visit two weeks ago.

“She is seriously ill and surrounded by family members who appreciate the outpouring of love and support they have received.”

Gwendolyn also added that the Queen of Soul had been receiving famous visitors over the weekend, from the likes of Stevie Wonder, Jesse Jackson, and her ex-husband, actor Glynn Turman.

Her nephew, Tim Franklin, said Aretha is in good spirits and had been laughing with family in the last few days.

He said: “She’s alert, laughing, teasing, able to recognise people. Family is there with her. She’s home. I saw her a week ago Friday and we talked for about 45 minutes to an hour. My brother was there on Saturday and she was alert, talking, laughing, joking.”

However, he added he is worried she may be upset by reports on her health: “She’s watching TV, so god forbid she sees all of this ‘Aretha’s dead,’ so I don’t want to dampen her spirits on that.”