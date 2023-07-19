Ariana Grande Deletes Wedding Photos From Instagram Amid Split Rumours

Ariana Grande on the set of The Voice NBC via Getty Images

Ariana Grande has deleted pictures of her wedding from Instagram amid rumours she and her husband Dalton Gomez have gone their separate ways.

The Grammy-winning musician and California estate agent began dating in January 2020, and have been married since May 2021, when they tied the knot in a small ceremony at Ariana’s home.

However, People magazine reported on Monday that the couple had separated after just over two years of marriage, quoting an unnamed “source” who claimed that Ariana and Dalton were instead “quietly and lovingly working on their friendship” with one another.

Ariana has not commented on the rumours publicly, although fans have noted that she has deleted all of the snaps from her wedding day from her Instagram page.

HuffPost UK contacted representatives for Ariana Grande for comment on Tuesday, but did not receive a response at the time.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez pictured together in 2020 Instagram/Ariana Grande

Ariana previously shut down speculation about her marriage when she was seen not wearing her wedding ring last summer.

“I’m just not wearing my wedding ring, it’s getting cleaned,” she said in a TikTik posted in August 2022. “I’m not getting a divorce before you start, don’t.”

The Thank U Next singer has spent the past few months residing in London, where she’s been filming the long-awaited big screen adaptation of the hit musical Wicked.