Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo Reveal Their Wicked Looks From Film Set

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images | Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, stars of the upcoming Wicked film, gave fans of the Broadway musical a peek at their looks from the set of the Jon M. Chu-directed movie on Sunday.

The pair – who are set to play Glinda and Elphaba, respectively – flashed smiles and held hands in the collaborative post that the 7 Rings singer captioned “up to (no) good” alongside a bubble and broom emoji.

Advertisement

Ariana wore a polka-dot dress and white gloves in a number of the photos while Cynthia sported a plaid dress along with hoop earrings.

Ariana and Cynthia will be joined in the film by the likes of Everything Everywhere All at Once star Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum, who will play Madame Morrible and The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, respectively.

The first of the two-part Wicked film adaptation is set for release on 27 November 2024. The second part is set to drop on Christmas Day in 2025, according to Deadline.

Advertisement

Both Ariana and Cynthia have previously taken on songs from the hit musical.

Cynthia sang part of Thank Goodness during the 2021 PBS program Wicked In Concert while Ariana has performed The Wizard and I.