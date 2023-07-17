We're Totally Here For The Very Random Combinations Of Celebs At Wimbledon

So… Wimbledon. Some tennis balls were lobbed. A tall man won a trophy. Strawberries were eaten (we assume). But listen, what we really want to talk about is the celebrities in the crowd, because Sunday’s final was even more star-studded than usual.
And it has to be said that some of the combinations of celebs were a little on the random ride.
Let’s start with Ariana Grande, who kept things relatively low-key in some green sunglasses (taking her work home with her, perhaps) and a baseball cap.
The chart-topping singer has actually been in London for some time as she’s filming the new movie version of Wicked, but with production currently on pause due to the Hollywood actors’ strike, she found time to fit in a bit of tennis.
She was joined by Wicked co-star (and Bridgerton favourite) Jonathan Bailey, as well as fellow actor Andrew Garfield.
To Jonathan’s right was model Poppy Delevingne, while actors Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton (who confirmed last month that they are engaged) were seated in the row in front.
Meanwhile, if all those names weren’t A-list enough, the final was also attended by a very animated Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz...
…a somewhat less animated James Norton…
…Brad Pitt and Guy Ritchie…
…and Idris Elba
Meanwhile, earlier in the week, you may have also seen singer Lewis Capaldi with Harry Potter star Emma Watson, looking very in sync with one another.
Oh and yes, that was MP Therese Coffey, the secretary of state for environment, food and rural affairs in the row behind them.
At Sunday’s final, Prince William and Kate Middleton was also joined by her kids Prince George and Princess Charlotte who enjoyed the highs…
...and lows of the game