We're Totally Here For The Very Random Combinations Of Celebs At Wimbledon

A number of A-listers made an appearance at Wimbledon over the weekend Karwai Tang/Shi Tang/Getty

So… Wimbledon. Some tennis balls were lobbed. A tall man won a trophy. Strawberries were eaten (we assume). But listen, what we really want to talk about is the celebrities in the crowd, because Sunday’s final was even more star-studded than usual.

And it has to be said that some of the combinations of celebs were a little on the random ride.

Let’s start with Ariana Grande, who kept things relatively low-key in some green sunglasses (taking her work home with her, perhaps) and a baseball cap.

Ariana Grande – and some famous pals – at the Wimbledon final on Sunday evening Karwai Tang via Getty Images

The chart-topping singer has actually been in London for some time as she’s filming the new movie version of Wicked, but with production currently on pause due to the Hollywood actors’ strike, she found time to fit in a bit of tennis.

She was joined by Wicked co-star (and Bridgerton favourite) Jonathan Bailey, as well as fellow actor Andrew Garfield.

Jonathan Bailey, Ariana Grande, Andrew Garfield and Tom Hiddleston at Wimbledon Karwai Tang via Getty Images

To Jonathan’s right was model Poppy Delevingne, while actors Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton (who confirmed last month that they are engaged) were seated in the row in front.

Celebs in the crowd celebrating... something tennis-related, we suppose Karwai Tang via Getty Images

Meanwhile, if all those names weren’t A-list enough, the final was also attended by a very animated Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz...

Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig Karwai Tang via Getty Images

…a somewhat less animated James Norton…

James Norton and Imogen Poots Karwai Tang via Getty Images

Guy Ritchie and Brad Pitt Karwai Tang via Getty Images

Sabrina Dhowre Elba and Idris Elba Karwai Tang via Getty Images

Meanwhile, earlier in the week, you may have also seen singer Lewis Capaldi with Harry Potter star Emma Watson, looking very in sync with one another.

Lewis Capaldi and Emma Watson mirroring one another in the Wimbledon crowd Karwai Tang via Getty Images

Oh and yes, that was MP Therese Coffey, the secretary of state for environment, food and rural affairs in the row behind them.

There she is... Karwai Tang via Getty Images

Princess Charlotte Prince George celebrating Karwai Tang via Getty Images

...and lows of the game