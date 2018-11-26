Ariana Grande Posts Dignified Response To Accusation She's 'Milking' Mac Miller's Death

Ariana Grande has responded to one Twitter user who accused her of “milking” the death of ex-boyfriend Mac Miller.
The ‘No Tears Left To Cry’ singer was left devastated by Mac Miller’s death back in September, which came just months after their four-year relationship came to an end.
She has since name-checked the late rapper in her chart-topping song ‘Thank U, Next’, singing in the opening verse: “Wish I could say thank you to Malcolm, ’cause he was an angel.”
However, when one detractor suggested she was exploiting the loss, Ariana responded on Twitter, writing: “I pray you never have to deal with anything like this ever and I’m sending you peace and love.”
Shortly after Mac’s death, Ariana announced that she would be stepping out of the spotlight “to take some time and heal”, following what her rep referred to as “the events of the past couple of years”.
During this period, a friend of Mac Miller’s revealed that Ariana had remained a “stabilising force” in her ex’s life even after their break-up, insisting she had been instrumental in helping with his sobriety.
Mac had a long history with substance abuse and spoke openly about his issues on multiple occasions. In May, he was arrested for driving under the influence (DUI), after totalling his car and fleeing the scene.
Following his DUI, Ariana reached out to him publicly in a tweet, saying simply: “Please take care of yourself.”
Since then, it has been revealed that he died as a result of an accidental overdose involving alcohol, cocaine and fentanyl, an opioid used as a pain medication which is also an ingredient in anaesthesia.
Earlier this month, Ariana unveiled the music video for her single ‘Breathin’, which included an allusion to the tracklist for her upcoming fifth album, which some fans speculated may include a cover of one of Mac’s songs as a tribute to him.