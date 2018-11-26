Ariana Grande Posts Dignified Response To Accusation She's 'Milking' Mac Miller's Death

Ariana Grande has responded to one Twitter user who accused her of “milking” the death of ex-boyfriend Mac Miller.

The ‘No Tears Left To Cry’ singer was left devastated by Mac Miller’s death back in September, which came just months after their four-year relationship came to an end.

She has since name-checked the late rapper in her chart-topping song ‘Thank U, Next’, singing in the opening verse: “Wish I could say thank you to Malcolm, ’cause he was an angel.”