Ariana Grande has taken aim at Piers Morgan, following his recent comments about Little Mix. On Wednesday afternoon, Ariana posted a tweet in support of the girl group, who recently unveiled the music video for their new single ‘Strip’.

PA Wire/PA Images Ariana Grande

In one scene of the video, all four girls appear nude, with their supposed “flaws” written on their bodies in marker pen, in what they have said is an attempt to make their young fans embrace all aspects of their appearance and bodies. However, Piers has taken a more cynical approach, repeatedly slamming the band and accusing them of “using sex to sell records”.

Rankin Little Mix in their 'Strip' music video

In a tweet addressed to the band, who supported her on her US tour last year, and appeared at the One Love Manchester concert that she helped organise, Ariana wrote: “Keep fighting the fight divas… your sisters have your back.” She then wrote to Piers: “I look forward to the day you realise there are other ways to go about making yourself relevant than to criticise young, beautiful, successful women for everything they do. “I think that’ll be a beautiful thing for you and your career or what’s left of it.” Ouchie.

keep fighting the fight divas @LittleMix 🖤 your sisters have your back — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 21, 2018

also @piersmorgan, i look forward to the day you realize there are other ways to go about making yourself relevant than to criticize young, beautiful, successful women for everything they do. i think that’ll be a beautiful thing for you and your career or what’s left of it. 🖤 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 21, 2018

when u do it it’s ok tho right? https://t.co/FJyF24ZlYx — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 21, 2018

Fortunately, Little Mix didn’t seem too fazed by Piers’ comments about them, with band member Jesy Nelson branding him a “silly twat” during a recent interview… which was broadcast live on Radio 1.

David Fisher/Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock Jesy Nelson and Piers Morgan