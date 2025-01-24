Ariana Grande Shares Incredible Throwback Photo To Celebrate Her Oscar Nomination

Ariana Grande via Associated Press

Ariana Grande marked her first Oscar nomination with a truly adorable throwback Thursday moment.

On Thursday afternoon, the pop-superstar-turned-acclaimed-actor found out she was nominated for an Academy Award off the back of her performance as Glinda in Wicked.

To celebrate the accolade, Ariana took her fans all the way back to her childhood, revealing just how deep her love for The Wizard Of Oz runs.

Sharing a picture of herself in an outfit inspired by Dorothy – and a clip of herself as a teenager performing Wicked cut The Wizard And I – the Grammy winner wrote: “Picking my head up in between sobs to say thank you so much to The Academy for this unfathomable recognition. I cannot stop crying, to no one’s surprise.

“I’m humbled and deeply honoured to be in such brilliant company and sharing this with tiny Ari, who sat and studied Judy Garland singing Somewhere Over the Rainbow just before the big, beautiful bubble entered. I’m so proud of you, tiny.”

Turning her attention to Wicked director Jon M Chu, she continued: “Thank you for taking this chance on me and for being the most unbelievably brilliant leader, human being, and most fierce friend.

“I am so deeply proud of my beautiful Wicked family. I am so proud of my Elphie, my sister, my dear [Cynthia Erivo]. Your brilliance is never ending and you deserve every flower (tulip) in every garden. I love you unconditionally, always.”

“I don’t quite have all my words yet, I’m still trying to breathe,” she added. “But thank you. Oh my goodness, thank you.”

Ariana’s boyfriend Ethan Slater – who she famously met while they were both working on Wicked – also posted an emotional photo from the morning they found out about her nomination.