Ariana Grande has received an apology from the bishop who led Aretha Franklin’s funeral after he was accused of touching her inappropriately while onstage Bishop Charles Ellis III also apologised for making a joke about her name.

Scott Olson via Getty Images Ariana Grande and Bishop Charles Ellis III at the funeral for Aretha Franklin.

After the US singer performed a cover of Aretha’s ‘(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman’ at the service, the bishop can be seen wrapping his arm around her and appears to touch the side of her breast. A video of the moment has since gone viral, and within hours the hashtag #RespectAriana was trending worldwide, with many viewers expressing outrage over the clip,

I don’t care what you think about Ariana Grande, her music or her dress. This is wrong. That bishop’s hand should not be on her breast: I just saw this because I’ve been working and not watching pic.twitter.com/ixVhgYBJTN — Mona Eltahawy (@monaeltahawy) September 1, 2018

Bishop Ellis subsequently issued an apology, saying: “It would never be my intention to touch any woman’s breast... I don’t know I guess I put my arm around her. “Maybe I crossed the border, maybe I was too friendly or familiar but again, I apologise.”

Scott Olson via Getty Images