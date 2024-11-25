We Can't Get Enough Of Ariana Grande's Incredible Behind-The-Scenes Wicked Photos

A selection of Ariana Grande's behind-the-scenes Wicked pics Instagram/Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande has lifted the lid on the fun she had making the film adaptation of Wicked.

The Grammy-winning singer has already received a wave of praise for her performance as Glinda in the new movie musical, alongside Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba.

After months of hype, Wicked finally arrived in cinemas last week, with Ariana sharing a string of exciting candid photos and videos from set on Instagram to mark the occasion.

Other footage includes herself and Cynthia laughing it up while rehearsing their duet What Is This For Feeling, while another shows the pair resting their heads on one another’s shoulders in front of the Wicked set.

Jonathan Bailey also features in the behind-the-scenes fun, with a clip showing Ariana embracing the Bridgerton star after a take of the production number Dancing Through Life.

Scroll through Ariana Grande’s Wicked snaps and clips in the Instagram post below:

“Like a handprint on my heart,” she captioned the post, quoting the emotional Wicked ballad For Good, alongside a picture of herself on set holding her dog Toulouse under a rainbow.

Fans of Wicked who’ve already seen the film don’t have long to wait for a follow-up, with Jon M Chu’s sequel due to hit cinemas this time next year, after he made the decision to split the original stage musical in half for its film version.