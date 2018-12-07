Ariana Grande has reflected on the last 12 months, which she’s described as “one of the best years of her career, and the worst of her life”.

Accepting the award for Woman Of The Year at Billboard’s annual Women In Music event, Ariana touched on the personal troubles she’s experienced in 2018, including the death of ex-boyfriend Mac Miller and the breakdown of her engagement to Pete Davidson, as well as her professional highs.

“I want to say that I find it interesting that this has been one of the best years of my career,” she explained. “And, like, the worst of my life.

“I’m not saying that for sympathy, I’m saying that because I feel like a lot of people would look at someone in my position right now, I guess, Woman Of The Year, an artist that could be at her peak, you know, whatever, and think ‘she’s really got her shit together, she’s really on it, she’s got it all!’. And I do… but as far as my personal life goes, I really have no idea what the fuck I’m doing.