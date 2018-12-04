Ariana Grande has posted a statement urging her fans to be “gentler”, in regards to their treatment of her ex-fiancé Pete Davidson.
The singer and Pete announced that they’d ended their engagement after four months back in October, and while the break-up appeared amicable, that hasn’t stopped certain fans from sending harassment and abusive messages to the ‘Saturday Night Live’ comedian.
On Monday night, days after being referenced in Ariana’s ‘Thank U, Next’ music video, Pete posted a statement on his Instagram story, writing: “I’ve kept my mouth shut. Never mentioned any names, never said a word about anyone or anything.
“I’m trying to understand how when something happens to a guy the whole entire world just trashes him without any facts or frame of reference. Especially in today’s climate where everyone loves to be offended and upset, it truly is mind boggling.”
Revealing that he had been the recipient of bullying, both “online” and “in public” for almost a year, Pete added: “I’ve spoken about BPD [borderline personality disorder, which he revealed he’d been diagnosed with last year] and being suicidal publicly only in the hopes that it will help bring awareness and help kids like myself who don’t want to be on this earth.
“I just want you guys to know. No matter how hard the internet or anyone tries to make me kill myself, I won’t. I’m upset I even have to say this.”
Sharing a screengrab of Pete’s statement, Ariana also posted a response, writing: “I know u already know this but I feel I need to remind my fans to please be gentler with others. I really don’t endorse anything but forgiveness and positivity.
“I care deeply about Pete and his health. I’m asking you to please be gentler with others, even on the internet. I’ve learned thru my own mistakes not to be reactive on socials so I do understand, but you truly don’t know what anybody is experiencing ever. Regardless of what they choose to display on social media or how they may appear in public. I can promise u that.”
Speaking specifically about ‘Thank U, Next’, Ariana told her fans: “Please let whatever point you’re trying to make go. I will always have irrevocable love for him and if you’ve gotten any other impression from my recent work, you might have missed the point.”
Pete is one of four former boyfriends mentioned by name in ‘Thank U, Next’, Ariana’s recent chart-topping song in which she reflects on past relationships and express gratitude for what they helped her learn.
Also referenced are rapper Big Sean, dancer Ricky Alvarez and the late Mac Miller, of whom Ariana sings: “Wish I could say thank you to Malcolm, ’cause he was an angel.”
The song serves as the lead single from Ariana’s upcoming fifth album, expected later this year, which some fans have speculated may include a musical tribute to Mac Miller, according to what looked like a clue in her ‘Breathin’ music video.
Useful websites and helplines:
- Mind, open Monday to Friday, 9am-6pm on 0300 123 3393
- Samaritans offers a listening service which is open 24 hours a day, on 116 123 (UK and ROI - this number is FREE to call and will not appear on your phone bill.)
- The Mix is a free support service for people under 25. Call 0808 808 4994 or email: help@themix.org.uk
- Rethink Mental Illness offers practical help through its advice line which can be reached on 0300 5000 927 (open Monday to Friday 10am-4pm). More info can be found on www.rethink.org.