Ariana Grande has posted a statement urging her fans to be “gentler”, in regards to their treatment of her ex-fiancé Pete Davidson .

On Monday night, days after being referenced in Ariana’s ‘Thank U, Next’ music video, Pete posted a statement on his Instagram story, writing: “I’ve kept my mouth shut. Never mentioned any names, never said a word about anyone or anything.

“I’m trying to understand how when something happens to a guy the whole entire world just trashes him without any facts or frame of reference. Especially in today’s climate where everyone loves to be offended and upset, it truly is mind boggling.”

Revealing that he had been the recipient of bullying, both “online” and “in public” for almost a year, Pete added: “I’ve spoken about BPD [borderline personality disorder, which he revealed he’d been diagnosed with last year] and being suicidal publicly only in the hopes that it will help bring awareness and help kids like myself who don’t want to be on this earth.

“I just want you guys to know. No matter how hard the internet or anyone tries to make me kill myself, I won’t. I’m upset I even have to say this.”