Ariana Grande’s manager Scooter Braun has jumped to the defence of her ex-fiancé Pete Davidson, after the singer’s fans bombarded him with negative messages upon his return to Instagram. Scooter was quick to insist that there were no hard feelings from Ariana’s camp towards the comedian, with whom she ended her relationship in October, four months after getting engaged.

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande on the VMAs red carpet over the summer

Following the split, Pete completely wiped his Instagram account and took a break from social media, posting his first picture in a month earlier this week. However, Ariana’s fans were quick to fill up his comments with negative messages, behaviour which Scooter has now tried to discourage.

When one of Ariana’s fans told him on Instagram he was “cancelled” for “breaking with Ariana”, Scooter wrote back: “Stop the bullshit. It is nothing like that and Pete is a good dude. No one has hate for this guy and he is a stand up guy. “Show respect because trust me everyone on this side knows he deserves it and wishes him well.”

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images Ariana Grande and Scooter Braun backstage on her 'Dangerous Woman' world tour