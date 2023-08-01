Radio 1’s Arielle Free Taken Off-Air After Live Ibiza Broadcast Incident

Arielle Free Joe Maher via Getty Images

DJ Arielle Free has been taken off-air by BBC Radio 1 after an incident that occurred during a live broadcast over the weekend.

Radio 1 decamped to Ibiza where the broadcaster’s top names fronted a two-day mini festival and broadcast live from the White Isle.

Arielle popped into the studio during Charlie Hedges’ Dance Anthems show on Saturday (29 July) night.

Charlie was playing HorsegiirL track My Barn, My Rules when Arielle decided to be blunt with her colleague.

She told her: “Can I be honest with you Charlie?... I expected better of you... I don’t like this song.”

“Oh really,” Charlie said, to which Arielle replied: “I hate it.”

Charlie then said: “Sorry I’m taking your mic down, it’s my show Arielle, have some respect please. This is Dance Anthems, have some respect.

“See you later. Get out of here.”

Cheers in the studio could then be heard as the next track began playing.

Arielle has subsequently been taken off-air, as first reported by Radio Today, and is not fronting the early breakfast show this week.

Charlie Hedges Jeff Spicer via Getty Images

HuffPost UK understands that Arielle will return to the show on Monday.

A Radio 1 spokesperson told us: “Whilst we would not comment on individual matters, we have strict codes of behaviour for staff and presenters, and any breaches are taken extremely seriously.”

HuffPost UK has also contacted Arielle’s representative for comment and is awaiting a response.

The Scottish DJ has co-hosted Love Island’s The Morning After podcast from 2018 to 2021.