Royal Blood Called Radio 1 Big Weekend's Audience 'Pathetic', And People Have Some *Thoughts*

Mike Kerr at Radio 1's Big Weekend BBC

Ah, bank holidays. What better time for music, fun, and... being shouted at by the lead singer of a band?

Well, that’s the experience festival-goers at Radio 1′s Big Weekend had over the Bank Holiday when rock duo Royal Blood turned up on stage.

Seemingly upset by what he saw as an underwhelming crowd response, vocalist and bassist Mike Kerr felt the need to “introduce” the pair, suggesting that “no one actually knows who (they) are”.

He went on to explain that “this is rock music”, and then asked who in the crowd liked rock.

The meagre response led him to state that “nine people” in the roughly 85,000-strong audience liked rock (side note – YouGov put rock as the second most popular UK music genre in 2022).

After introducing drummer Ben Thatcher, Mike complained that the two had to “clap (themselves)” because the response was “so pathetic”.

He then pleaded with the cameraman to clap before throwing down his bass.

At the end of the set, he put both middle fingers up to the crowd, and walked away. Ben soon followed.

Royal Blood making their feelings known about the crowd at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend yesterday



pic.twitter.com/Meh6GZnByJ — The Rock Revival (@TheRockRevival_) May 29, 2023

Ahhh, what a lovely relaxing Bank Holiday, now to log on for my first day as the PR Manager for very cool and popular band Royal Blood — Alexandra Haddow (@MissAHaddow) May 30, 2023

Man, some gigs are tough and you have to win over the crowd, but this is exactly how to NOT react.



Very disappointed with Royal Blood here.



No matter what level you get to, you’re never better than the audience.



pic.twitter.com/vXCYGkytAe — Lottery Winners (@LotteryWinners) May 30, 2023

I was there and like Royal Blood but this was v hard to watch. Most of the crowd were into it but it was also Radio1 with Niall Horan on next. Of course the front row was going to be teenage girls? They could have at least tried to win them over instead of being pricks https://t.co/0osU1zBoFZ — Alice (@alicehegarty_) May 29, 2023

I’d be so fucking pissed if a band called ***ROYAL BLOOD*** hopped up on stage to play rock and roll, patronised me in a Waitrose accent and then had a literal tantrum because I wasn’t making enough noise. I’d actually lose the plot https://t.co/bqboBmQ1TH — 𝔏𝔦𝔩𝔩𝔦𝔱𝔥 𝔙𝔦𝔫𝔡𝔦𝔠𝔱𝔦𝔳𝔢 (@vindictivevox) May 29, 2023

Someone once described Royal Blood to me as music for accountants who say they like a ‘bit of rock’ at the HSBC Christmas party. I’ve never been able to see them in the same light ever since. https://t.co/pU9FMU8ZDy — Nick Reilly (@NickJWReilly) May 29, 2023

eight-year-old me storming out of the living room because my family were talking through my performance of spice girls’ wannabe #royalblood

pic.twitter.com/CZMoQnHrxm — alice may dear (@According2Al) May 30, 2023