Paramore’s Hayley Williams Has A Blunt Message For Ron DeSantis Supporters

Hayley Williams performing on Saturday night Taylor Hill via Getty Images

The lead singer of alternative rock band Paramore took to the stage over the weekend with a simple message for supporters of Republican US presidential candidate Ron DeSantis.

“I’ll be happy to tell you I’m very fucking comfortable talking politics,” Hayley Williams told the crowd at the Adjacent Music Festival in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Saturday night.

Advertisement

She added: “If you vote for Ron DeSantis, you’re fucking dead to me. Is that comfortable enough for anyone?”

Hayley’s comments were met with a roar of cheers from the crowd, which reportedly came after the singer said she saw someone on the internet claim she was too uncomfortable to speak about politics on tour.

👀 Hayley Williams of @paramore: “I’ll be happy to tell you I’m very fucking comfortable talking politics — and if you vote for Ron Desantis you’re fucking dead to me.” pic.twitter.com/LozN7GkZbA — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) May 29, 2023

Advertisement

DeSantis, who has long been considered former president Donald Trump’s top rival for the Republican nomination, officially launched his presidential campaign last week.

The right-wing Florida governor has made the state increasingly hostile toward marginalised communities including refugees, Black people and LGBTQ+ Americans.

He also signed a law that’s expected to make it nearly impossible for Floridians to seek abortion care and has blocked schools from teaching students about historical events concerning race and gender.

Hayley co-founded Paramore in 2007, when the band largely drew inspiration from punk rock, a genre known for its anti-establishment stances on current events and politics.

The Grammy-winning group is currently on its This Is Why tour and opened for Taylor Swift this spring.