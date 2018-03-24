A heroic French officer who swapped himself for a hostage during an attack on a supermarket in Carcassonne has died of his injuries, a top security official said.

Arnaud Beltrame, who once served in Iraq, had been raced to hospital fighting for his life after the siege in which he took the place of a female hostage at the Super U store in the town of Trebes, near the Pyrenees mountains that divide France and Spain.

He had managed to surreptitiously leave his mobile phone on so that police outside could hear what was going on inside the supermarket. Officials said once they heard shots inside the shop they decided to storm it, killing the gunman.

“He fell as a hero, giving up his life to halt the murderous outfit of a jihadist terrorist,” President Emmanuel Macron said in a statement shortly before dawn on Saturday.