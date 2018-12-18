Arrest Warrant For Ross From Friends Lookalike For Failing To Attend Court

A district judge in Blackpool has issued a warrant for the arrest of Abdulah Husseni – a “lookalike” of Friends star David Schwimmer – after he failed to attend court on charges of theft and fraud.

Earlier this year police had posted an appeal on Facebook asking for witnesses to identify a suspect pictured leaving a restaurant in Blackpool carrying what appeared to be a carton of cans.

Facebook users quickly piled into the comments section, pointing out the suspect’s likeness to David Schwimmer’s character Ross Geller in the well-loved US show.