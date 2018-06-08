A man has been charged with manslaughter following the death of a 100-year-old woman who sustained a broken neck during a mugging last week, Derbyshire Police said.

Arthur Waszkiewicz was charged on Friday following the death of Zofija Kaczan on Wednesday.

Kaczan, who was mugged on her way to church, told police she was approached behind, knocked over and had her handbag stolen during the incident at about 8.45am on Monday, May 28.

The mugging took place close to the junction of St Chads Road and Empress Road in Normanton.

DCI Darren De’ath, the senior investigating officer at Derbyshire Police, said: “I would like to take the opportunity to thank the community for their help in this case.

“We are pleased that we have been able to bring these charges which will now be placed before the courts.”