The Government Wants Us To 'Take Responsibility' For Our Health. So Here Are The Basics You Need To Know

The general public need to take more responsibility for their own health in order to increase life expectancy and prevent illness, Matt Hancock has said.

In a speech on Monday the Health and Social Care Secretary announced his long-term plans for the NHS, focussing on how to prevent illnesses and diseases from occurring in the first place.

“Prevention is about ensuring people take greater responsibility for managing their own health. It’s about people choosing to look after themselves better, staying active and stopping smoking. Making better choices by limiting alcohol, sugar, salt and fat,” he said.

“But focusing on the responsibilities of patients isn’t about penalising people. It’s about helping them make better choices, giving them the all the support we can, because we know taking the tough decisions is never easy.”