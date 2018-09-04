Asda-Sainsbury's Merger Could See School Uniform Costs Rocket, MP Warns

Supermarket giants embarking on a £7.3bn merger are being urged to guarantee hard-up families are not clobbered by school uniform price hikes.

Lucy Powell, Labour MP for Manchester Central, says the takeover of Asda by Sainsbury’s could create a monopoly and see families on the breadline pushed into poverty by the cost of dressing their children for school.

It comes after a study by the Children’s Society estimated that one million children live in families getting into debt while struggling to pay for uniforms this year.

Asda and Sainsbury’s dominate huge swathes of the country and the impact of their planned merger is currently being probed by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).

A basic uniform at Asda costs £10, compared to £15 at Sainsbury’s.

George is the second largest value clothing retailer, TU is the fifth and the merger will put the new business on a par with Primark.

While Sainsbury’s argues a larger business will cut costs, and therefore prices, Powell fears a sheer lack of competition will mean families eventually lose out, especially in places with more Asda stores.

Powell is urging the CMA and the two supermarket giants to offer families a binding price guarantee before the merger is complete.