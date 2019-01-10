Ashley Judd's Sexual Harassment Claim Against Harvey Weinstein Dismissed

Ashley Judd’s sexual harassment claim against movie producer Harvey Weinstein has been dismissed by a federal judge in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Judd had accused Weinstein of defaming her in 1998 after she refused what she said were his sexual advances a year earlier.

In her lawsuit, filed in April 2018, the “Double Jeopardy” actress accused Weinstein of smearing her reputation by discouraging director Peter Jackson from casting her in his blockbuster movie franchise “The Lord of the Rings.”

But Judd was told she could proceed with a defamation claim against him.

The actor, one of the first women in October 2017 to publicly accuse Weinstein of sexual misconduct, had accused the Hollywood movie mogul of sexual harassment in violation of a California law barring such conduct by a person in a “business, service or professional relationship” with another.

In a footnote to his ruling, US District Judge Philip Gutierrez said he was not determining whether Judd was sexually harassed by Weinstein “in the colloquial sense of the term.”