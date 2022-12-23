Francesca Abbott and Ashley Banjo pictured in 2017 David M. Benett via Getty Images

Ashley Banjo has announced he and his wife Francesca Abbott have split after 16 years together.

The Diversity dance troop leader and Dancing On Ice judge, who rose to fame on Britain’s Got Talent, shared the personal news with fans on his Instagram Story on Thursday “after much thought and consideration”.

Ashley, who shares two children with Francesca, wrote: “Nearly 18 months ago we took the difficult decision to separate. After being together for over 16 years, since we were teenagers, this is not a decision that has been taken lightly.

Advertisement

“It has not been easy and the processing of the situation has not been fast by any means. But we feel that as we approach the new year it is the time to share this news with others.

“Our main focus will always be our beautiful children. Every decision that has been made is to make sure we can continue as a loving family and give the very best of ourselves as parents.

“Rose and Micah in a happy and healthy environment is the most important thing to both of us.”

The couple with their daughter Rose in early 2020 Sandra Rowse/Shutterstock

He continued: “Sometimes after so many years people just move in different directions, but we do so lovingly and we continue to try and be both the best parents possible and the best of friends to each other.

Advertisement

“We have always been private with our personal lives, so we kindly ask that everyone please continue to respect that privacy. We won’t be making any further comment on the situation.”

Francesca also posted a matching statement on her Instagram Story.

After meeting as teens, the couple announced their engagement in October 2014 and wed the following year.