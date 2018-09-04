Honey Bee-Killing Asian Hornet Spotted In Cornwall

An Asian hornet that kills honey bees has been spotted in Cornwall.

The insect was seen the Fowey area and as a result, inspectors from the Animal and Plant Health Agency’s National Bee Unit have started carrying out surveillance and monitoring a 2km radius around the initial sighting.

Asian hornets pose no added risk to human health but in order to protect bees, any nests found will be destroyed, the Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said.

Nicola Spence, Defra’s deputy director for plant and bee health, said: “We are taking swift and robust action to locate and investigate any nests in the south Cornwall area following this confirmed sighting.