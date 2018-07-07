Ask Alexa If Football's Coming Home, You Won't Regret It

You’ve probably heard that football’s coming home, but just in case if you weren’t sure Amazon’s Alexa has your back.
Not one to be left behind in the mania surrounding England progress in the World Cup, Amazon has given Alexa her very own custom answer to the question of whether football is indeed coming home or not.
Engadget UK Editor Matt Brian asked Alexa the question we’ve all been wondering and got this excellent response:
If you don’t want any spoilers look away now but when you ask: “Alexa, is football coming home?”
You then get this response:
“52 years of hurt hasn’t stopped me dreaming, I hope it doesn’t go to penalties in the quarter final though, my circuits can’t take the stress.”
Outstanding.
Of course depending on the score this afternoon it might be worth asking Alexa again after the game and seeing if she’s changed her tune.
England will hope to continue their journey through the tournament this afternoon against Sweden with the match kicking off at 3pm GMT.