Asos Prints 17,000 Bags With A Typo And Schools Us In How To Own A Mistake

Mistakes happen, but knowing that doesn’t mean it is any less horrifying when you make one at work, so we can only imagine how sick to the stomach one Asos employee felt when they discovered their typo had been printed on 17,000 bags.

However, rather than throwing out the “spoiled” packaging or hoping no one would spot the error, the fashion company schooled us in how to own our mistakes.

“Ok, so we *may* have printed 17,000 bags with a typo. We’re calling it a limited edition,” they shared on Twitter.