In our monthly series, Payday Millionaire, we’ll bring you one treat yo’self item to splurge your hard-earned cash on.
The sun is shining and you’ve just been paid, so it’s time to treat yo’self (and your ankles) to these gorgeous tiger print slip-on shoes.
The mules have a slightly stacked heel and would look amazing with a pair of cropped jeans, a white t-shirt and a trench coat – check out our round-up of spring jackets here.
The jungle trend continues to be massive this season – so if you’ve got leopard print fatigue or want to represent another big cat in your sartorial choices, look no further than tiger print. You can always style with another animal pattern, if you’re truly committed to the cause.
Of course, you might want to opt for a more sensible pair of mules that would go with everything – but since when was a practical purchase ever a treat?
The faux-suede upper means these mules are super low maintenance and hopefully long-wearing, too – just give them a wipe with a damp cloth and you’ll be on your merry way.
They’re a bargain at just £18, which is reasonable for a pair of shoes you might only be wearing on the weekends. Go on, treat yourself.
Buy here.
