7 Lightweight Jackets To Get You Ready For Spring

The days are getting longer, the mornings are getting brighter and the mercury is rising enough that we can start contemplating leaving the house in something other than our duvet. It would probably be a bit keen to say spring is almost here, but the seasons are definitely changing, and with it we need a bit of a wardrobe refresh – a coat that keeps the breeze away but doesn’t leave you sweltering on public transport. These are the seven best lightweight jackets out there to get you ready for the sun.

Check trench coat, Warehouse, £89 A trench coat is an absolute classic in any wardrobe: the in-between jacket for those days where you might get rain, wind and sunshine all at once. This Warehouse number is a slightly updated version of a classic tan trench and would look great with blue jeans, a white t-shirt and white trainers. Buy it here.

Short workwear trench coat, COS, £125 COS is master of lightweight jackets, its quintessential round-neck cotton canvas coats are both modern and timeless. Although it’s a little more pricey this coat will be in your wardrobe for years to come. Not to mention it has a hidden chest pocket for keeping all your treasures safely tucked away. Buy it here.

Cheetah print cotton jacket, & Other Stories, £89 You better be quick on this one as most of us in the HuffPost UK office already have our eye on it when payday comes. The print is fun (and something we’ve seen a lot of on fur winter coats) but makes the perfect transitional piece because it is oversized and lighter. Wear with hoop earrings and Converse. Buy it here.

Khaki washed cotton jacket, ASOS, £30 Looking for something a little easier on the budget? This khaki cotton jacket is a similar shape to the & Other Stories option, but a third of the price. Khaki always looks good in spring and autumn so you know you’re going to be able to wheel this jacket out at every opportunity. Plus, LOOK at the size of those pockets. Buy it here.

Indigo denim jacket, TOAST, £165 If you’re anything like us you’ll already own a hundred different denim jackets, but this one is slightly different in that it is casual enough to wear at the weekend over a floral dress but doesn’t feel too casual for the office. Plus TOAST is a brand that focuses on sustainability and runs regular repair workshops in store to fix your old items that have had a bit of wear and tear. Buy it here.

Utility jacket in white, Monki, £50 Oh Monki, how we love you. This off-white denim jacket is a replica of an ACNE Studios denim jacket from a couple of seasons ago. And it was worth the wait. The exposed stitching, the oversized shape, the large buttons and the collar. It’s all just too good. *Adds to basket.* Buy it here.