7 Of The Best Sunglasses To Buy Now The Weather Is Warmer

With brighter mornings and (slightly) warmer days, we’re spending as much time as we can outside and daydreaming of springtime – and there’s no better time to invest in some new sunglasses.
There’s no need to splash the cash either, you can pick up a stylish pair without breaking the bank. This bodes well if, like us, you’ll probably end up leaving them on the sun lounger.
Stradivarius Large Cateye Sunglasses, ASOS, £12.99
Tortoiseshell print and a cat eye frame are two classic sunglasses styles and add a touch of glamour, no matter what bags you may be hiding underneath.
Buy them here
Peaches Slim Sunglasses, Topshop, £14
I bet you thought you could make it through this list without seeing those skinny sunglasses that are all the rage. Wrong. This pretty pink pair is fun and colourful, and will cover your eyes, unlike some of the more ridiculous versions.
Buy them here
Oversize Sunglasses, Mango, £17.99
Hide all manner of sins in these oversized black sunnies. Chuck on with some chunky earrings and an up-do and voila, you’re ready to go.
Buy them here
Metal Sunglasses, Zara, £15.99
These tinted gold frames from Zara are an easy-to-wear pair. They’re great if you’re not after anything too loud.
Buy them here
Oversized Pout Frame Sunglasses, Topshop, £18
Speaking of loud... Perfect your pout, on your eyes that is, with these purple frames. Pair with a bright lipstick for a polished look.
Buy them here
Ali Aviator Sunglasses, Oasis, £14
Dress your peepers in style with these timeless aviator sunglasses. Motorbike not included.
Buy them here
Square Top Smoke Sunglasses & Case, Boohoo, £6 (was £8)
If you don’t want to fork out on the original RayBans but still love the style, get the next best thing with this cheap as chips pair.
Buy them here.
We all work hard to earn our money – so it shouldn’t feel like hard work to spend it well. At HuffPost Finds we’ll help you find the best stuff that deserves your cash, from the ultimate lipstick to a durable iron to replace the one that broke (RIP). All our choices are completely independent but we may earn a small commission if you click a link and make a purchase.