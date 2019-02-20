If you’re planning a wedding, you’ll know they don’t come cheap. Especially when it comes to the dress. But thanks to the great British high street, there’s a whole load of affordable wedding dresses for the budget bride to choose from, whether it’s lace, silk or satin that you’re after.

According to Etsy’s 2019 Wedding Trends, they predict that brides are shopping with a ‘more is more’ mindset. Statement sleeves are set to be popular with over 155,000 searches already, as well as brides opting for alternative veils with hair accessories such as headbands and slides.

With a gown for every type of ceremony and bride, we’ve trawled the shops to bring you our edit of the best high street dresses to wear on your special day with prices starting from just £120.