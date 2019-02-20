If you’re planning a wedding, you’ll know they don’t come cheap. Especially when it comes to the dress. But thanks to the great British high street, there’s a whole load of affordable wedding dresses for the budget bride to choose from, whether it’s lace, silk or satin that you’re after.
According to Etsy’s 2019 Wedding Trends, they predict that brides are shopping with a ‘more is more’ mindset. Statement sleeves are set to be popular with over 155,000 searches already, as well as brides opting for alternative veils with hair accessories such as headbands and slides.
With a gown for every type of ceremony and bride, we’ve trawled the shops to bring you our edit of the best high street dresses to wear on your special day with prices starting from just £120.
Cari Sparkle Maxi Wedding Dress, French Connection, £250
Statement sleeves add a touch of drama and this long bohemian style will allow you the freedom to bust a move on the dance floor all night long. Along with the plunging neckline and embroidered waist, it will highlight your shape and the full skirt won’t overwhelm your figure. Available in sizes 6 to 16.
Buy it here.
Helena Embellished Maxi Wedding Dress, Monsoon, £499
This hand-beaded embellished dress has a vintage feel and the V-neckline is flattering for bigger busts. Fastened with a concealed zip with sheer fluted sleeves, it’s an exquisite piece for the less extravagant bride. Available in sizes 6 to 22.
Buy it here.
Yazmina Wedding Dress, Phase Eight, £375
The semi-sheer tulle overlay gives a unique twist to the classic sweetheart neckline, finished with a scattering of appliqué flowers. The full length look would be great for a destination wedding, especially if you’re getting married on a sandy beach, as there’s nothing on the dress that will catch on a textured floor. Available in sizes 6 to 20.
Buy it here.
Ghost Bella Dress, John Lewis, £245
Minimal and sophisticated, this fully-lined, satin dress is understated elegance at its finest. Chic and comfortable, the slip style is timeless, plus it comes in oyster, chilli red or black if a colourful dress is right up your street. Available in sizes XS to XL.
Buy it here.
Long Sleeve Lace Bodice Maxi Wedding Dress With Pleated Skirt, ASOS, £120
Since its launch in 2016, ASOS has answered the prayers of brides everywhere with its purse-friendly wedding dresses. This long sleeve lacy style with sheer inserts is as fashionable as it is functional, with a thigh skimming - but not too poofy - pleated skirt. For the last minute bride, order it on next day delivery too. FYI, we don’t recommend leaving it this late. Available in sizes 4 to 14.
Buy it here.
With a cow back detail, side slip and asymmetric strap, this dress is a contemporary gown that will look just as refined decades later and you can boast to the grandchildren how fashion forward you are. Just saying. Available in sizes 6 to 14.
Buy it here.
Crepe Off Shoulder Wedding Column Dress, ASOS, £150
Show off your shoulders with a relaxed Bardot-style in this column dress. It’s the perfect opportunity to show off a statement necklace or dramatic hair accessory. Available in sizes 4 to 18.
Buy it here.
Pleated Crochet Floral Maxi Dress, Self Portrait, £320
If you have a wedding in the cooler months opt for a long sleeve, full length number like this one. It features a thigh high split to show off your shoes and the pleated skirt will lengthen your silhouette while keeping your pins warm. Tie the look together with an embellished headpiece. Available in sizes 4 to 14.
Buy it here
Hannah Dress, Chi Chi London, £125
Channel Megan Markle’s custom Givenchy gown with this affordable alternative with added embellishments around the waistline and collar. The fitted bodice will compliment a smaller bust while the open back oozes elegance. Available in sizes 6 to 16.
Buy it here
We all work hard to earn our money – so it shouldn’t feel like hard work to spend it well. At HuffPost Finds we’ll help you find the best stuff that deserves your cash, from the ultimate lipstick to a durable iron to replace the one that broke (RIP). All our choices are completely independent but we may earn a small commission if you click a link and make a purchase.