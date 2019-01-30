Jewellery is the easiest way to update your wardrobe. Layer gold pendants over a crisp white shirt for an effortlessly chic finish or take your outfit from day to disco with a pair of colourful drop earrings. But who has the budget to splurge on something new? We’re far too busy celebrating the end of January (and breaking dry January) down at the pub. That or you can’t be trusted with expensive jewels that will inevitably end up buried at the bottom of you handbag. For minimal effort that delivers maximum results, take your pick from dainty pendants and stackable rings in our selection that are low cost but no less luxurious. (We can’t guarantee you won’t lose them.) Make A Simple Statement

A Weathered Penny

Gold Cascading Necklace, A Weathered Penny, £18 No time to untangle five tiny necklaces in the morning to get the layered look? Wear this 18k gold plated cascading circles necklace instead. We’d wear this over black roll necked knitwear for the office and paired with a deep v-neck cut midi dress for dinner. A Weathered Penny was founded in 2012, creating handmade, affordable but high quality jewels for women and children. Buy it here. Stargazing

Astrid Miyu

Mystic Star Stud Earrings in Gold, Astrid Miyu, £29 This contemporary brand offers unique but wearable pieces like these 14k gold plated brass studs with the prettiest opal stones. Tie your hair into a low chignon with a nude lippie and let them do all the talking. Buy it here. Eye For An Eye

Missoma

Single Evil Eye White Topaz Stud, Missoma, £25 High lobe piercings are set to be a hit this year, as Maria Tash told HuffPost. This all-seeing eye stud is the easiest way to upgrade your lobes and add a little depth, without breaking the bank or weighing down your ears. Small but mighty, this will have the biggest impact. Mix and match it with silver and gold hoops to keep it playful. Buy it here. Stack ’Em Up

Orelia

Sunburst Interlocking Ring Pack, Orelia, £30 At Orelia you’ll be able to find semi-precious stones that looks equally as expensive as the costly counterparts. One style they do particularly well is rings perfect for stacking, so you can decide how minimalist or maximalist you want to be. Add a little sunshine to your day with this trio. Buy it here. In Full Bloom

Estella Barlett

Flower Engraved Oval Necklace Baby’s Breath, Estella Bartlett, £24 If you’re looking for something floral that will last a lot longer than a bouquet, consider this oval pendant with a dainty engraving of baby’s breath flowers. It would make the perfect gift for yourself for someone special. While small and growing, you can find the other whimsical pieces from Estella Bartlett in Harvey Nichols, Harrods and Selfridges. Buy it here. Something Blue

Ania Haie

Dotted Raindrop Ring, Ania Haie, £19 At Ania Haie you can shop high-end pieces at high street prices, like with this colourful ring thats a fun twist on the classic teardrop shape. Wear it on its own as a focal point or bring it to a ring party by stacking it with plain gold bands. Buy it here. Go Bananas

Tatty Devine

Golden Banana Pendant, Tatty Devine, £30 For something a little more fun, head to Tatty Devine. Specialising in acrylic necklaces, earring and brooches, they’re a kitsch lovers dream. This peeling banana is the ultimate conversation starter. Buy it here. Hula Hoop

Etsy

Gold or Sterling Silver Tassel Hoop Earrings, Etsy, £19.50 For unique, handmade pieces, Etsy should be your first port of call. With the tassel trend going nowhere, this pair caught our eye. Hoops are universally flattering and the soft grey tassels add an extra something. Buy it here. Make A Wish

Ottoman Hands