Window Shopping: 6 'Huggie' Earrings We Really Want To Buy

If you’re anything like us you’ll be a longstanding fan of the gold hoop earring: long gone are the connotations of Eastender’s favourite landlady, Kat Slater, as the humble hoop is now even good enough for royalty.

At the end of 2018 the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, was seen wearing a pair of small diamond hoop earrings (with a pink Prada suit nonetheless), but they weren’t just any old small hoops, they were ‘huggies’.

You might not have heard of ‘huggies’ but you’ll recognise them - those tiny hoops that snugly curl around the ear lobe. Although they’ve been around for a couple of years, the royal seal of approval has shot them to the top of our wishlists for 2019.

Although we might need to find some budget alternatives to Meghan’s pair, which cost £1,045 (ouch). Here are our favourites.

Bamboozled