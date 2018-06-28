The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, wearing a blush pink two-piece Prada suit to present the Queens Young Leaders Awards alongside her husband Prince Harry and the Queen herself.

Why It Works...

If you’re feeling like you’re suffering with outfit deja-vu, you are not mistaken.

The Duchess has worn a series of strikingly similar blush pink outfits in recent weeks, firstly to an official engagement with the Queen in Cheshire (a Givenchy dress) and to the Trooping Of The Colour on 9 June (a Carolina Herrera suit).