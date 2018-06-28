We Love...
The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, wearing a blush pink two-piece Prada suit to present the Queens Young Leaders Awards alongside her husband Prince Harry and the Queen herself.
Why It Works...
If you’re feeling like you’re suffering with outfit deja-vu, you are not mistaken.
The Duchess has worn a series of strikingly similar blush pink outfits in recent weeks, firstly to an official engagement with the Queen in Cheshire (a Givenchy dress) and to the Trooping Of The Colour on 9 June (a Carolina Herrera suit).
Maybe in time she will return to her old power-suit ways but for now Meghan knows the soft pink colour looks great on her (and good in photographs) and the boat neck and off-shoulder styles are conservative enough for official events, without being boring.
Also Seen On...
Our other favourite royal, the Duchess of Cambridge, wore a blush pink dress to an official occasion in Cornwall in 2016.
Follow Their Lead...
If you fancy wearing a pink number to a summer wedding, then try these.
Zara has this pink double breasted trouser suit, £39.99, ASOS has an off-the-shoulder dusty pink bodycon dress. £15, or this Simply Be alternative, £26, and Ted Baker has this scallop-edged dusty pink suit, £92.