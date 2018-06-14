PA Wire/PA Images Queen Elizabeth II and the Duchess of Sussex arrive by Royal Train at Runcorn Station to carry out engagements in Cheshire.

Newlywed Meghan Markle, aka the Duchess of Sussex, has arrived in Cheshire for a Royal engagement.

The duchess and the Queen were met by David Briggs MBE, the Lord-Lieutenant of Cheshire after stepping off the train at Runcorn Station.

He told the duchess: “Welcome to Cheshire. I understand this is your first visit to northern England.”

The duchess, wearing an outfit by Givenchy and clutching a handbag, replied: “That’s right yes.”

The Queen and the duchess will visit Storyhouse, Chester, then walk to Chester Town Hall where they will have lunch as guests of Cheshire West and Chester Council.

Schoolchildren and dignitaries gathered in the grounds of the museum on Spike Island on Thursday morning.

The new duchess and the Queen were greeted with a view of the new £1.86bn Mersey Gateway bridge, which will be officially opened by the Queen.

Grange Hill and Brookside creator Phil Redmond and wife Alexis, the High Sheriff of Cheshire, were among those gathered to greet the royals.

Redmond joked he should have asked Meghan if she wanted a part in his soap Hollyoaks. He said: “I didn’t ask her, but there’s still lunch yet. She’ll have to go through the audition process like everybody else.”

Mrs Redmond said: “It’s fantastic to have them here and it’s a big day for Cheshire.”