Meghan Markle has stepped out with her husband Prince Harry, revealing her choice of evening dress ahead of a reception to celebrate the Royal wedding.

The highly-anticipated moment saw Markle, who became Duchess of Sussex upon marriage this afternoon, join the new Duke on a journey from Windsor Castle to nearby Frogmore House on the same estate.

The newlyweds will attend an “intimate” evening reception hosted there by the Duke’s father, Prince Charles.

Harry, who drove Meghan through the Windsor Great Park in the early evening sunshine, was dressed in black tie.

The Royal bride had changed into a second dress – a white halter neck – for the glamorous evening reception.

Meghan’s hair was in a relaxed up do, and she tucked loose strands behind her ears amid the breeze as they headed to Frogmore House.