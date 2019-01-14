At-Home Workout Equipment That Costs Less Than A Gym Membership

If your wallet’s not feeling up to the task of forking out for a new gym membership, there’s another option on the cards that’s far less spenny: bring the gym to your own doorstep. In this day and age there are lots of different types of at-home exercise equipment so you can bring the gym to your spare room (or wherever there’s space), all for a fraction of the cost of an annual gym membership. From treadmills and trampolines to weights and cross trainers, here are our top picks. Step It Up

Aldi

Swing stepper, Aldi, £24.99 This bargain swing stepper from Aldi’s special buys section will help you get a hearty dose of aerobic exercise in, working both your arms and legs at the same time. It comes with an integrated computer with a digital display to show you the number of steps you’ve done, how much time you’ve spent training, and calorie consumption. Buy it here Tour de Living Room

Argos

Exercise bike, Argos, £39.99 It doesn’t come with all of the bells and whistles you’d expect of a high tech gym bike, however it does what it says on the tin. The exercise bike offers feedback, giving you statistics about your workout. It’s recommended for people who want to exercise with minimum impact to the hips, knees and ankles. Buy it here Pump It

Amazon

Weight set, Amazon, £15.95 This 6kg dumbbell weight set is the perfect solution for people who haven’t done weights before and want to slowly build up their strength. The three sets of weights – 0.5kg, 1kg and 1.5kg – come complete with a carry case so you can pack it all away neatly (Marie Kondo-style) after your intense workout. Buy it here Jump Around

Look Again

Indoor trampoline, Look Again, £28 Ideal for increasing heart and lung capacity and improving balance, all while having fun, this aerobic trampoline measures 90cm in diameter and is strong and lightweight. Just choose somewhere with high ceilings or take it outside. Buy it here Weigh It Up

York Fitness

Weight bench, York Fitness, £45.99 The York Fitness barbell bench is great for both beginners and seasoned lifters, offering a space to do multiple exercises. It allows you to exercise from both flat and incline positions, with multiple rack heights available too. In flat position you can train (up to max 125kg) with chest presses and, as you move to an incline, work on your shoulder presses. Buy it here Space Saver

Argos

Treadmill, Argos, £89.99 A foldable treadmill is a great solution for homes where space is an issue. This particular one is non-motorised, meaning it starts when you begin to run or walk (hallelujah for zero cables). It is fixed at a set incline of 6% so it will help you feel like you are running or walking uphill, meanwhile the console on the handle bar gives you feedback on your speed, time, distance, calories and pulse. Buy it here Yogi Pro

Sports Direct

Yoga ball, Sports Direct, £11.99 Forget the cardio for a second and focus on toning and strengthening your core with this USA Pro yoga ball. It’s better than your average ball as half of the surface features bumps which help to tackle and alleviate muscle pain. Buy it here Don’t Skip A Beat

Decathlon

Skipping rope, Decathlon, £1.99 Use this skipping rope once or twice per week, indoors. It can be adjusted to fit any user. Perfect for learning to skip rope and making cardio fun and effective. Buy it here Throw No Punches

Sports Direct

Lonsdale Fitness Strike Bag, Sports Direct, £51.99 Working with this free-standing punch bag will not only get your heart rate up but it’ll also provide a great way to de-stress after a tough day. The bag is easy to inflate, standing tall at 6ft 3″, and the base can be weighed down with either water or sand. Buy it here Hips Don’t Lie

Decathlon

Weighted hoop, Decathlon, £15.99 Weighted hoops are excellent for strengthening the abs, legs and glutes, and improving coordination. Use this 1.4kg pilates hoop as part of your usual routine or make it your complete workout. Buy it here