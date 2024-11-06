At Least Joe Biden Has Some Good News To Celebrate

President Joe Biden SOPA Images via Getty Images

Naomi Biden announced on Tuesday that she is expecting a baby, offering a sliver of good news out of the White House where her grandfather, President Joe Biden, watched Donald Trump defeat his chosen successor.

On election night, as Trump crept toward victory over Kamala Harris, Naomi Biden shared a photo of herself on Instagram with an “I Voted” sticker on her growing belly. “(We) voted,” she wrote.

It will be the president’s first great-grandchild, The Washington Post reported.

Naomi Biden, the daughter of Hunter Biden and his ex-wife Kathleen Buhle, married fellow attorney Peter Neal at the White House in 2022.

The nuptials were the 19th in White House history and the first with a president’s granddaughter as the bride. As of Wednesday, her most recent regular Instagram posts were from 2023, showing photos of the wedding from the previous year.

Naomi Biden has emerged at times in the news. This summer, when her grandfather withdrew from the presidential race and endorsed Harris to be the nominee, Naomi praised him on X.

“I’m nothing but proud today of my Pop, our President, Joe Biden, who has served our country with every bit of his soul and with unmatched distinction,” she wrote. “Not only has he been ― and will continue to be ― the most effective president of our lifetime, but he has likely already cemented himself as the most effective and impactful public servant in our nation’s history.”

In early June, Naomi, 30, tearfully recounted visiting her father Hunter in rehab during testimony at his federal gun trial.