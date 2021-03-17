At Least 8 Dead After Shootings At 3 Atlanta Massage Spas

Eight people, including six women of Asian descent, were killed during three shootings at massage spas in the Atlanta area on Tuesday.

Police arrested a suspect, 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long, of Georgia, several hours after releasing photos from surveillance footage near the businesses. There is so far no known motive.

“The suspect was arrested without incident and transported to the Crisp County Detention Center,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement on Facebook.

The rampage began just before 5pm at Young’s Asian Massage near Acworth, about 64 km north of Atlanta. Two people were shot and killed inside the business, and two others died after being taken to a hospital. One other person was injured in the attack.

Two of those killed were Asian women.

About an hour later, police responded to a call of a “robbery in progress” at Gold Spa in Atlanta. When they arrived, they found three women had been fatally shot. The officers were then called to Aromatherapy Spa across the street, where a fourth woman was found dead.

All four were of Asian descent.

Officials believe that one shooter was involved in all three incidents.

“It does appear that it’s the same suspect,” captain Jay Baker of the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.