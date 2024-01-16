Aubrey Plaza's Emmys Dress Was A Meme Waiting To Happen

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Social media users saw Aubrey Plaza’s look for the 75th Emmy Awards and took it as an open invitation to get silly.

The White Lotus star walked the red carpet in a yellow dress with a square top and statement pin that drew comparisons to a Post-it note.

Advertisement

Plaza was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series; her co-star Jennifer Coolidge ended up winning the category.

Aubrey Plaza's dress was designed by Loewe. Jay L. Clendenin via Getty Images

Users of X, formerly Twitter, saw the blank canvas and got to work.

In one viral tweet, a social media user had printed “I’m sorry, I can’t. Don’t hate me,” on a photo of the dress, referencing the Post-it note from Carrie Bradshaw’s Sex and the City breakup from Jack Berger.

Advertisement

Another user was reminded of a Plaza moment from her days as April Ludgate in Parks and Recreation.

Reality TV fans dug up the infamous note from Jersey Shore and quoted from Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

Aubrey Plaza wearing ‘the note’ from jersey Shore on the Emmys red carpet is iconic. pic.twitter.com/M6DhY3Ygiw — Katey Kazak (@KateyKazak) January 16, 2024

Aubrey being such a huge RHOSLC fan is not shocking. Queens recognize queens. @heathergay29 pic.twitter.com/5THLNb11Au — Katey Kazak (@KateyKazak) January 16, 2024

Check out some of the other reactions below.

Aubrey Plaza seen at The Emmys wearing my To do list ?! pic.twitter.com/ohjUIIUG8E — Gabs 🌻 (@Gxbriellemxry) January 16, 2024

Advertisement