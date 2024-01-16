Ariana DeBose And Bella Ramsey Appear To Clear The Air At The Emmys After Critics' Choice Joke

Ariana DeBose and Bella Ramsey at the 2024 Emmys Kevin Mazur/Getty/Neilson Barnard

On Sunday evening, both stars were guests at the Critics’ Choice Awards, where Bella presented the Best Original Song award, for which Ariana had been nominated for her performance in the Disney movie Wish.

Reading from the autocue before the winner was revealed, Bella referred to nominees that were “actors who also think that they are singers”, including Jack Black, Ryan Gosling and Ariana herself.

While the West Side Story star’s face already let us know what she thought, she later revealed on Instagram that she didn’t appreciate the joke, while others backed Ariana up on social media.

Ariana DeBose reacts to being included in “actors who think they are singers” bit at the Critics Choice Awards:



“No I didn’t find it funny. Lol.” pic.twitter.com/NG2u0ciuQn — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 15, 2024

Fortunately, it seems the two haven’t let the joke come between them, with multiple online outlets sharing a picture of Ariana and Bella embracing in the auditorium during Monday night’s Emmys.

Bella had been nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series for their performance as Ellie in the hit dystopian series The Last Of Us, but lost out to Succession star Sarah Snook.

In total, Succession picked up six awards on the night, including individual wins for cast members Matthew Macfadyen and Kieran Culkin.

This gave Succession the joint-highest number of wins at this year’s Emmys, alongside the hit US show The Bear, which saw cast members Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach all picking up awards.