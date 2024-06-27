Audio Of Trump Talking About Taylor Swift's Looks Is Creeping Everyone TF Out

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Donald Trump repeatedly fawned over Taylor Swift in newly released audio ― but it’s not her skills as a singer, songwriter and live performer that had the former president so enchanted.

It’s her looks.

In audio from author Ramin Setoodeh that was played on Wednesday on CNN, Trump says he has heard that Swift is talented, but largely focused on how “beautiful” she is.

Advertisement

He used that word five times in about 20 seconds:

Trump on Taylor Swift: I think she’s beautiful— very beautiful. I find her very beautiful. I think she’s liberal. She probably doesn’t like Trump.. I think she’s very beautiful, actually— unusually beautiful pic.twitter.com/s3AYheNXBv — Acyn (@Acyn) June 26, 2024

A transcript released about a fortnight ago also shows Trump fawning over Swift’s beauty while he admitted her music is a blank space to him as he doesn’t know it all too well.

He also questioned whether Swift is liberal, or just pretending.

Swift hasn’t said much yet about the 2024 race other than to encourage fans to vote in the primaries, but in 2020 slammed Trump for “stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism.”

She endorsed President Joe Biden in 2020, and Biden’s team is reportedly hoping she will do so again.

Advertisement

Trump’s critics on X found his latest comments about her looks to be more than a little creepy:

Stay away from Taylor you creepy old man. - America — Rose Benson (@NotoriousRBF) June 26, 2024

Wow seen this quote printed before but hearing him actually say it is extremely creepy https://t.co/emO9PJlcqo — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) June 26, 2024

The best selling artist in the world for the last 2 years, 4 years in total, who fills stadiums Trump could only dream of filling 1/4 of, who is a quality roll model for millions while using her influence and resources to work to improve lives, yet all Trump can do is creepily… — Jared Ryan Sears (@JaredRyanSears) June 27, 2024

Always a creeper ooogling young women. https://t.co/eulJGNNuEQ — Sophia A. Nelson (@IAmSophiaNelson) June 27, 2024

No mention of Taylor Swift's intelligence, talent or success. Only typical womanizing comments about her physical looks.



Donald Trump proves over & over that he sees all women as objects, nothing more.



What an asshole.. 🙄 — Jeffrey Ⓥ (@LiftForever67) June 27, 2024

Advertisement

So cringe. He’s giving me the ick. https://t.co/huogBKrch4 — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) June 26, 2024

"I hear she's very talented, but I think she's very beautiful"--a classic Trump banger https://t.co/LhCyiNdghz — Andrew Egger (@EggerDC) June 27, 2024