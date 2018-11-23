Aunt Bessie's Is Selling Yorkshire Pudding Wraps And We'll Never Eat A Regular Sandwich Again

Yorkshire puddings are undeniably the best part of a roast dinner, but Aunt Bessie’s may have just made them even better.
The queen of frozen Yorkshires is now selling Yorkshire pudding bases that can be filled with tasty toppings, then rolled into a delectable wrap. Alternatively, you can pile the base high with goodness and pop in it the oven for a pizza with a fluffy base.
The bases are only currently available in Morissons supermarket for a bargain £1.50 for two.
The release follows the growing trend for consuming the humble Yorkshire pud in wrap or “burrito” form.
In October high street chain EAT announced the launch of its festive wrap – an entire ready-to-go roast dinner wrapped in the comforting folds of a giant Yorkshire pud. Supermarket Morrisons soon followed suit with its own version in the fresh sandwich aisle, having truly got on board with the new trend, it seems.
But the Aunt Bessie’s creation is the first to truly give British brand The York Roast Co a run for its money. In 2017 the company found global fame thanks to a viral BBC video showcasing their Yorkshire pudding burrito (or wrap). Unlike the EAT or Morrisons offerings, the company uses Yorkshires to encase an entire hot roast dinner, including lashings of warming gravy.
Truth be told Aunt Bessies’ frozen Yorkshire puddings do have a tendency to end up more like a biscuit than a fluffy cloud you might get in a gastro pub, so let’s hope the new offering is more cloud-like than crunch.