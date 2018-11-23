Aunt Bessie's Is Selling Yorkshire Pudding Wraps And We'll Never Eat A Regular Sandwich Again

Yorkshire puddings are undeniably the best part of a roast dinner, but Aunt Bessie’s may have just made them even better.

The queen of frozen Yorkshires is now selling Yorkshire pudding bases that can be filled with tasty toppings, then rolled into a delectable wrap. Alternatively, you can pile the base high with goodness and pop in it the oven for a pizza with a fluffy base.

The bases are ﻿only currently available in Morissons supermarket for a bargain £1.50 for two.