It may feel like ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ is the only film out at the cinemas this weekend, but (perhaps thankfully...) that is not the case. The latest offering from Marvel has been lauded by critics and is bound to rake in plenty of cash at the box office, but superhero films aren’t for everyone. If you fancy a trip to the cinema that doesn’t require any prior knowledge of the 18 (!) Marvel films that have preceded this one, then don’t worry, we’ve got some some other options for you... 1. ‘Beast’

Released on Friday (27 April), ‘Beast’ stars ‘Taboo’ actress Jessie Buckley as Moll, a young woman who moves into a new home with her partner, the free-spirited Pascal. The thriller kicks into gear when Pascal is arrested on suspicion of a series of brutal murders, and he isn’t the only one who could be hiding a catastrophic secret. 2. ‘Funny Cow’

Much of the UK was bathed in sunshine when ‘Funny Cow’ was debuted in cinemas last week, but if ‘Avengers’ isn’t your thing, then this weekend provides the perfect chance to catch up. “Tremedous”, “magnificent” and “ferocious” are some of the words that have been used to describe Maxine Peake’s performance as a comedian battling to start her career in the North of England in the 1970s. 3. ‘A Quiet Place’

‘A Quiet Place’ is the horror movie everyone is talking about (but not during). Starring real-life couple John Krasinski and Emily Blunt, it tells the story of a family who have to live mutely as they hide from monsters who hunt by sound. Because of this, much of the film takes place in total silence, so don’t take any snacks... or chatty friends. 4. ‘The Guernsey Literary And Potato Peel Pie Society’

You could not get further from the Marvel Cinematic Universe than this. Based on the 2008 book of the same name, the film is about a writer who moves to Guernsey shortly after World War II and begins chronicling their experiences of the conflict. 5. ‘120 BPM’

French drama ‘120 BPM’ was released in April, but is still going strong in cinemas. Reviewing ’120 BPM’ ahead of its release, HuffPost UK Executive Editor Matt Bagwell called it “an urgent, life-affirming film for our times”, declaring it “truly absorbing”. 6. ‘Black Panther’