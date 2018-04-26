From HuffPost US Reporter Matt Jacobs:

We’ve reached a point where what happens in an ‘Avengers’ story carries less weight than the sheer spectacle of it all. Ten years and 19 movies into Marvel Studios’ cultural domination, ‘Infinity War’ thrusts all of the brand’s disparate crusaders onto one screen, ostensibly uniting the cinematic universe whose chief purpose is to ensure there will be more plot lines to concoct and more tickets to sell as the years pass us by.

If the goal is to give Thor and the Guardians of the Galaxy a quirky meet-cute, mission accomplished. Want to see the Hulk join forces with Spider-Man and Black Panther? You got it. But ‘Infinity War’ coasts on the same routine repeated ad nauseous for 2 hours and 40 minutes: setup, banter, battle, setup, banter, battle, setup, banter, battle. And the battles end up drowning everything else out - they’re visual assaults that render the saga’s minutiae forgettable.

Nevertheless, there’s some magic to be found in the connective tissue that now brings together disparate parts of the Avengers clan.

It can be fun to watch folks who’ve never set foot in the same country or on the same planet work to take down Thanos, and the noisy action breaks long enough to give us a surprisingly resonant and emotional conclusion.

Will any of it matter in the franchise’s next instalment? Probably not. But it was nice to feel something, even if was fleeting.