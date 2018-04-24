‘Avengers: Infinity War’ is arguably Marvel’s most ambitious project to date, featuring more characters from the comic book world than we could even begin to name.
With an all-star cast including Robert Downey Jr, Benedict Cumberbatch, Scarlett Johansson and Chadwick Boseman, it was pretty much a given that ‘Infinity War’ would be a huge smash at the box office, with the Avengers teaming up with the Guardians Of The Galaxy, and other beloved Marvel heroes.
But after the film’s initial press screening in the US, it seems it’s also on track to win critical acclaim too, with comparisons being made to Marvel’s other most celebrated offerings, as well as the ‘Lord Of The Rings’ franchise.
Although the reviews embargo is yet to be lifted, many critics have been sharing their takes on social media, and while they haven’t been able to share any specifics, the film has won near-unanimous praise so far...
It’s already been a huge year for Marvel, thanks to the release of ‘Black Panther’ back in February.
The film won praise for its groundbreaking diverse casting, and swiftly broke all kinds of records at the box office, eventually overtaking 2012’s ‘The Avengers’ to become the highest-grossing superhero film of all time in America.
Chadwick Boseman will reprise his role for ‘Infinity War’, having first starred as Black Panther in 2016’s ‘Captain America: Civil War’.
Also appearing in ‘Infinity War’ are pretty much all the Chrises (that’s Evans, Hemsworth and Pratt), Tom Holland as Spiderman, Tom Hiddleston and HuffPost UK fave Letitia Wright.
‘Avengers: Infinity War’ arrives in UK cinemas on Thursday 26 April. Watch the trailer below: