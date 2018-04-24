‘Avengers: Infinity War’ is arguably Marvel’s most ambitious project to date, featuring more characters from the comic book world than we could even begin to name.

With an all-star cast including Robert Downey Jr, Benedict Cumberbatch, Scarlett Johansson and Chadwick Boseman, it was pretty much a given that ‘Infinity War’ would be a huge smash at the box office, with the Avengers teaming up with the Guardians Of The Galaxy, and other beloved Marvel heroes.

But after the film’s initial press screening in the US, it seems it’s also on track to win critical acclaim too, with comparisons being made to Marvel’s other most celebrated offerings, as well as the ‘Lord Of The Rings’ franchise.